ISP: Three arrested in two days for pot trafficking

CASSIA COUNTY, ID - Idaho State Police troopers in Cassia County have arrested three people in two days for marijuana trafficking.

On Jan. 24th, ISP troopers arrested Scott Hofer, 60, and Mary Lindbeck, 55, both of St. Paul, Minnesota. According to reports, the two were traveling eastbound on I-86 in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe when ISP pulled them over for a traffic infraction.

A Cassia County Sheriff's Office K-9 team was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of illegal drugs.

Officers found the vehicle contained some 120 pounds of marijuana, about $2,000 in cash, and a gun. Hofer was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The two were booked into the Cassia County Jail.

The previous day, Idaho State Police arrested Scott Halverson, 53, of Greenwood, California, on drug trafficking charges. Police say Halverson was traveling eastbound on I-86 in Cassia County in a 2008 Ford Explorer when ISP pulled him over for a traffic infraction.

Officers say they found about ten pounds of marijuana in his possession, along with $1,100 in cash.

He, too, was booked into the Cassia County Jail.

Throughout the state, Idaho State Police say marijuana seizures have increased steadily over the past four years. In 2014, ISP seized a total of 319 pounds. In 2015, 458 pounds In 2016, 507 pounds. And in 2017, 1,375 pounds

