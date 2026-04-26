ISP seeking information on a collision involving a Lewiston patrol vehicle

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a traffic collision involving an officer with the Lewiston Police Department.

According to an ISP news release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of D Street and 5th Street in Lewiston.

Police say that a Lewiston Police Department patrol vehicle, a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling westbound on D Street when the driver of a black 2009 Cadillac Escalade struck the driver's side of the patrol vehicle while trying to pass.

The patrol vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old female officer from Lewiston. Police identified the driver of the Cadillac Escalade as 29-year-old Tristyn Weeks of Lewiston. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, ISP said.

The intersection of D Street and 5th was closed for approximately six hours while emergency responders worked at the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Prosecutor’s Office, Lewiston Fire Department, and Lewiston Public Works.

ISP is seeking information to aid in the active investigation. Police ask that anyone who had contact with Tristyn Weeks or who observed the black Cadillac Escalade before the crash contact ISP at (208) 750-9300 and reference case number 2026-00051803.