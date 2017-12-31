ISP says slow down drivers, roads are slick

Meridian, ID - Idaho State Police want to remind drivers to slow down.

The recent snowfall has caused dozens of wrecks on the roadways the last couple of days.

While many people in the Treasure Valley were praying for a white Christmas, they were not so thrilled with what came with it slick roads.

One after another slide-offs and wrecks.

" We've had days where we have had over 50 crashes in just a short period," Said Sergeant Gordon Dye, Idaho State Police.

Sgt. Dye said, first responders, have been prepared for moments like but it has still been a challenge.

"It really puts a bind on medical services and everybody else because we are all trying to get to the crashes and if you have an accident at home you may not get the services you need because they're tied up on crashes," Sgt Dye added

He further explained that many of his men and woman are working long hours because of the increase in traffic.

He suggests making sure make sure your car is in tip-top shape.

If you start to lose control of your car, he said slowly try and correct your car to go straight. Also, give yourself plenty of time between cars.



And just because you have a four wheel drive it does not mean you are safe.

"I've seen these four-wheel drives come by driving 60 -70 miles per hour and somewhere down the road we are out on their crash," Sgt Dye said.

Keep all of this in mind when navigating the slick roadways.

