ISP: One killed in crash near Caldwell

Idaho State Police say one person is dead after a crash on I-84 near Caldwell.

Police tell us an SUV was driving eastbound when it drove through the median, rolled and stopped in the westbound lanes near the Franklin Road on-ramp.

A passenger in the back seat was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other people in the SUV were taken to a Boise hospital. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Both westbound lanes of I-84 were closed for more than three hours while police were on scene.