ISP: One killed in crash near Caldwell

5:09 AM, Jan 3, 2018
Idaho State Police say one person is dead after a crash on I-84 near Caldwell. 

Police tell us an SUV was driving eastbound when it drove through the median, rolled and stopped in the westbound lanes near the Franklin Road on-ramp. 

A passenger in the back seat was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.  They were not wearing a seatbelt. 

Two other people in the SUV were taken to a Boise hospital.  They were both wearing seatbelts. 

Both westbound lanes of I-84 were closed for more than three hours while police were on scene. 

