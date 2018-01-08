ISP gives tips on what to do if you have to leave your car on the side of the road

BOISE, Idaho - Whether you're having engine trouble or snow and ice leaves you stuck in a rut, having to leave your car behind on Idaho roads is never fun. Unless you want to pay extra to get your car towed, there are some things you should know before leaving your car behind.

"We just don't want other vehicles striking those vehicles left abandoned on the roadways," said Lieutenant Matthew Sly of the Idaho State Police.

According to Idaho State Police, the time you have before your precious car ends up on the back of a tow truck depends on where you are and if your wheels are on the pavement. On I-84 between mileposts 59 and 26 and on the connector, if your wheels are on pavement you have three hours starting when police mark your car. Outside of that area, you have until dark. If your car troubles strike overnight, you may have less than three hours to get it moved. If your wheels are off the pavement, no matter where you are, and what time it is you have a 48-hour window before your car is towed.

"We go through a certain procedure because we don't want it to affect the citizens any more than it has to but yet we also concerned about traffic safety, and that's our number one priority," explained Sly.

I.S.P says they'll make every effort to contact the owner of cars they find abandoned but sometimes it can be tough. They recommend calling their dispatch line or leaving contact info on your dash in the event you need to leave your car behind on the side of the road.

"Most people don't have a direct line to their residence anymore," said Sly "Most people have cell phones, and our Regional Communication Center doesn't have the ability to look up cell phone numbers.