ISP: Fruitland double-fatal being investigated as a homicide

FRUITLAND, ID - The Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that killed two people Wednesday afternoon as a homicide, according to ISP spokesman Tim Marsano.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday on US 95 in Fruitland, the ISP said.

“A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on US 95 when (it) suddenly veered off the roadway and onto the northbound sidewalk,” Marsano said. “The vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians.” The crash happened near the Keithly Williams Seed Company.

The Payette County Coroner said the two died instantly.

The victims are currently identified only as a male and a female. The male is believed to be in his twenties. The names of the two –- and the age of the female –- have not yet been released.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday in Ada County.

The Argus Observer newspaper reports the driver left the scene, but was later apprehended and “subsequently arrested.” However, investigators have not yet released the person’s name or charge.

