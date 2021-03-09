Menu

Police find person of interest in Caldwell fatal hit-and-run

Posted at 8:15 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 15:44:23-05

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Officials with the Idaho State Police say they’ve located a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Caldwell that killed a pedestrian.

The agency didn’t release the name of the person of interest or any additional details Wednesday morning, other than to thank members of the public for help in the investigation. Twenty-three-year-old Derek Maxwell of Caldwell was hit and killed late Monday night.

At the time, the Idaho State Police said the vehicle was possibly a dark blue or black Ford Explorer or Expedition from the mid-2000s. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the collision.

The case remains under investigation.

