ISP, Boise County Sheriff investigating death of two men found in an RV

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating the deaths of two men found in an RV that appeared permanently parked in the Clear Creek area. The RV was parked in Boise County off Highway 21.

Police say on July 10, deputies with the sheriff's office were contacted about concerns from a neighbor who had not seen the two men for several days. They both lived in the RV and a deputy held a welfare check and found them dead.

Idaho State Police were called in to help in investigating the deaths. The investigation is in its early stages, but police say there does not appear to be an ongoing public safety threat.

More information about the deaths is under investigation. ISP did not release the identity of the two men.