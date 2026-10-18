ISP: 2 injured in single-vehicle crash on US-20 in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people were injured Sunday after a pickup truck towing a trailer rolled over on US-20 in Bonneville County, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash was reported at about 10:11 a.m. near milepost 295 on eastbound US-20, just west of Idaho Falls, police said.

A 65-year-old man was driving a GMC Sierra towing a single-axle trailer with a 75-year-old woman as a passenger. Both were from Rapid City, South Dakota.

According to ISP, the trailer began swerving and crossed into the westbound lanes. The driver attempted to regain control and steer back into the eastbound lanes, but the GMC rolled down an embankment and landed on its cab.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The highway was blocked in both directions for about 30 minutes while emergency crews responded.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Paramedics assisted at the scene.

ISP said the crash remains under investigation.