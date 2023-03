BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will be hosting National Agriculture Day at the State Capitol Building on Tuesday, March 21 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

The exhibit will be on the second floor of the rotunda and will feature a display recognizing Idaho agriculture and the impact Idaho has on today's food system.

ISDA staff will be on hand helping to answer questions or take photos from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.