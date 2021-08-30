Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time? CDC says yes.

Flu season is approaching and last year the United States saw a record low of flu cases as the country followed stay at home and mask recommendations. Now, children are going back to school, and flu season is right around the corner.

If you head to an Albertsons, you might see flu shot signs as the grocery chain has already started administering them. Hospitals are close to full capacity across the country including here in Idaho and getting a flu shot could help alleviate some of the strain off of healthcare systems.

Experts say that with multiple viruses now circulating, every bit of protection helps. https://t.co/Y1U8EvW86b — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2021

“The best time for an individual to get their flu shot is actually this week,” Director of Pharmacy Operations Nikki Price said.

Flu season typically runs from October to May and this year healthcare systems are already dealing with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Some may worry about getting a flu shot and COVID-19 dose at the same time, but the CDC says it's safe and encouraged.

“That's really to ensure protection from both the flu and to get that last booster shot if that’s what they’re getting. Or if they’re starting the series or they are getting their second dose. Any one of those three, it's ok to get it at the same time as your flu shot,” Price said.“If someone wants, we can give it in two different arms. We can give it in the same arm with space in-between, CDC doses say co-administration of the two together is ok and we're actually encouraging it to get vaccination rates up.”

The CDC public health and clinical laboratories reported about 2,000 cases of the flu from September 2020 to April 2021, which was low compared to previous years.

“Very similar to last year, we don’t want to overwhelm our healthcare systems with flu looking like COVID and vice versa,” Price said. “Getting the flu shot takes care of all of that.”

Albertsons is accepting appointments or taking walk-ins for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines.

If you are looking for a flu vaccination but can't make it into a store — Albertsons will be offering drive-thru clinics on Fridays starting this week in Eagle and Boise.