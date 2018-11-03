Investigation underway for e-scooter hit-and-run in Boise

Boise, ID - A 59-year-old woman fell victim to what police are calling "the reckless operation of an e-scooter" last weekend when a man riding as a passenger crashed into her.

The pedestrian was crossing a busy downtown Boise intersection on 6th and Front Streets when a man-- who was riding on a scooter with another woman-- fell off the scooter into the pedestrian, knocking her straight to the ground and injuring her.

Her injuries were minor, but after crashing into her, police say the man got back on the scooter with the female driver and fled the scene.

"I think that's a problem, I don't think-- if it says on the app, I don't think it should be allowed," said C.J. Cavglin, Boise State student.

It's unknown what brand of scooter was used, but a spokesperson for Lime encourages users to follow the rules.

"Our rules and regulations are very very clear, in terms of, at all times, having respect for every single member for the community," said a spokesperson for Lime.

Sharing a scooter is against Boise city code as well. Police say anyone caught doing this, "can be charged with misdemeanor reckless or inattentive operation."

One Boise state student thinks riders should slow down.

"I do think it's important to go slower around a lot of people, I do see it being like a problem," said Abby Okazaki, Boise State student.

While both brand of scooters can travel at a maximum speed of about 15 miles per hour, Okazki tells me Boise State's campus has speed limits signs on certain areas.

"Going through campus they go five miles per hour just to keep it safer since it's a crowded area. So I think that's a good idea. I think that's useful," she said.

Police are looking for the suspects. The man was dressed in a dinosaur Halloween costume and the woman was dressed as Rainbow Bright.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information on the suspect, police are asking you to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677), or visit www.343COPS.com.