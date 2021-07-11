Intersection near Ann Morrison Park in Boise to close for construction crews

This article was originally written by Hayat Norimine for the Idaho Statesman.

Boise motorists should prepare next weekend for an intersection closure near Ann Morrison Park.

The intersection of Capitol Boulevard and University Drive south of downtown will be closed for construction crews, according an Ada County Highway District news release.

The roadways will shut down from about 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 19, as part of a plan to replace curbs, gutters and sidewalks near Downtown Boise. Contractors will mill and repave the intersection, according to the highway district.

Vehicles going south on Capitol Boulevard will detour through Royal Boulevard, Lusk Street and Ann Morrison Park Drive. Drivers going north can detour along Boise Avenue.

Closing the intersection will help complete the repaving project faster “and cause less overall impact on motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” according to ACHD.

