International indoor soccer friendly kicks off in Boise tournament style

Boise - Century Link Arena in Boise hosts a tournament with the international indoor teams from the United States, Mexico, Columbia and Somalia.

Arena soccer features a faster style of soccer and fans can expect high scoring matches with a lot of action.

“It’s different so you have to come watch it to understand it is not the same as outdoor soccer," said Brian Farber of Team USA. "So when you come and sit down you are going to get instantly addicted."

The match features five on five plus a keeper and the boards make the match similar to hockey and the game also includes line changes.

“So you can just run and jump over the boards, there is always fresh legs so everybody is moving at high speeds," said Farber.

The first match features Mexico vs. Columbia at 5:30 on Friday night, Team USA and Somalia with play after that match, the winners of the two games will play in the tournament championship while the two remaining teams will battle for third on Saturday.

The Somalians are a young team with quick athletes, but they will be at a disadvantage when they take on the experienced USA team, all the teams we spoke with said they are proud to represent their country.

“It’s been crazy actually if you really think about, it I never thought I would be here representing my country, playing for my country, playing against the USA," Mohammed Ismail of Team Somalia.

Indoor soccer makes its return to Boise after the crowd came out in a big way when Team USA played Brazil last year, tickets are still available here is a link to where you can purchase them.