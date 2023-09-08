Interfaith Sanctuary organizes funds to begin construction on a new facility

Interfaith Sanctuary is preparing to begin the remodel of their new facility at 4308 W State Street, which will be serving the Eagle community. Interfaith is a non-profit organization supporting the unhoused in Idaho.

The remodel will transform the former Salvation Army building into a new Interfaith facility capable of supporting 205 members of the community. The project is set to cost an estimated $15 million, with only $5 million of that needed to begin construction.

Currently, Interfaith has raised around $9.2 million for the development, though many of these donations are in the form of commitment letters from grants. Interfaith has about $3 million in their construction account, meaning the project is waiting on commitment letters to be fulfilled before they can kick off the remodel.

While the project is underway, hotels in the area are housing the 250 people who depend on Interfaith and their facilities. These hotels have allowed Interfaith at least 12 months to continue the project before anyone needs to move out.

Jodi Peterson, the Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary, says she expects construction to begin in the next month or 2 since they have passed the $5 million threshold.

The new location will only be able to house 205 of the 250 people interfaith serves, but Peterson says the city of Boise will be coming out with supportive housing for families in November 2024 which will expand access to this support. She continued, saying that under no circumstances will Interfaith discharge people to the streets.

More information on Interfaith is available on their website at InterfaithSanctuary.org.