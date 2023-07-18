Interfaith Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help combat summer heat

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley has seen multiple days over 100 degrees so far this summer, and several more are being forecast for the next few weeks.

Boise has several designated cooling stations around the city to help people get a break from the heat. Interfaith Sanctuary is one of those spaces, offering a spot to cool down, especially for Boise's unhoused population.

Interfaith Sanctuary says they are hoping to expand their reach outside of their own building, and have set up a cooling station behind the facility.

“[We] take water and popsicles and sunscreen and things like that out, kind of through the alley and Americana Street," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary.

She says there are a lot of people who are unhoused that don't want to or can't go to Interfaith for resources. But the shelter still wants to meet people where they are.

They are hoping to get volunteers, especially on Sundays, to help outreach for those people, delivering supplies like water, food, and other things to them.

The sanctuary is also looking for supplies. The team says they just received a big shipment of water, so they are currently looking for popsicles with electrolytes, flip-flops, hats that provide shade from the sun, and sunglasses.

For volunteer information, visit Interfaith Sanctuary or email matt@interfaithsanctuary.org, who is the Director of Nutrition and Volunteer Services.

