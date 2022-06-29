Interfaith Sanctuary in need of donations, ideas to beat the heat

BOISE, Idaho — Now that summer weather seems to be here to stay and temperatures are only getting hotter, Interfaith Sanctuary has set up canopies and a whole area to give people experiencing homelessness somewhere to cool off, but they're having trouble meeting the growing need and need your help.

"When we sit here and we sit here in the heat, it's pretty traumatic on us," said one Interfaith Sanctuary guest, Sunnie.

She has been a guest at Interfaith Sanctuary since December and says many come to the nonprofit for sanctuary, but with the need growing, Interfaith Sanctuary is trying to figure out how to keep up and fast because the Treasure Valley already saw temperatures in the triple digits this week.

"The last two years we've had funding because of the pandemic to actually rent a building and create an indoor cooling space," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary.

That funding is gone and the number of people needing somewhere to cool off is higher.

"We're actually doing a call out to the community," she said.

They're not only looking for donations but for ideas to make the outdoor space a sanctuary from the summer heat.

Sunnie says this kind of help and donations are always important, but so is something else, "Having the community come in and understanding us a little bit more, understanding this isn't necessarily what we chose for ourselves."

There are some options available now for anyone needing to escape the heat:

