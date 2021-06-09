Interfaith Sanctuary collecting donations to help people experiencing homelessness beat the heat

BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures heat up, Interfaith Sanctuary is seeking donations to help people experiencing homelessness beat the heat and stay cool.

The nonprofit Boise shelter has been stocking up on items, such as water bottles and sunscreen and distributing them to those in need.

“What we try and do is preventive measures, encourage them to find indoor space, stay at the cooler places like the river if there’s not an inside space for them. We encourage hydration," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers said, Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary. "By the time they get back to us if they haven’t been with us during the day sometimes it’s about getting them cool off and manage their health.”

The shelter is looking for donated items like 4X-7X t-shirts, stretch, sweat pants, sunscreen, summer hats, Bath towels, lip balms, and reusable water bottles.

Last year, Interfaith Sanctuary partnered with the City of Boise and Corpus Christi House to open up a cooling shelter during the hotter days. It's not yet clear whether the service will be back this year, but Interfaith Sanctuary's executive director said they’re seeing what’s available.

“We are still actually looking for a building to become a day shelter again in partnerships with a Corpus Christi. That would move into covering the winter months, but we have not been able to identify another building at this time," Peterson-Stigers said.

Stigers said local shelters are working together to help people beat the heat.

“This year we are taking all of our donations at the Interfaith Sanctuary and Corpus Christi is also operating off the backside of their property and they can also use those donations to get them out to people that aren’t staying in our shelter and need help," Peterson-Stigers said.

People can drop off donations at Corpus Christi House between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

