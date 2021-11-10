Watch
News

Actions

Inmate who sued for gender surgery seeks $2.8M in legal fees

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Woman sues federal judge over sex assault claims
Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 16:09:46-05

A former Idaho inmate is asking a judge to order the state to pay more than $2.8 million in attorney fees. Adree Edmo is the first person to receive a court-ordered gender confirmation surgery after suing the Idaho Department of Correction.

The state has until Nov. 22 to respond to the motion. Edmo is no longer in custody. She sued the state in 2017, saying her Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment was violated when the prison refused to provide gender confirmation surgery.

Attorneys for the state and Gov. Brad Little’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light