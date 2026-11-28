IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) shared that a search has begun for Max J. Bougie, an inmate that left a job site near Main Street in Grangeville around 9 a.m. this Saturday.

Here is the description of Bougie that IDOC provided us:



34 years old

194 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Last seen wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt, gray thermal, and black shoes

According to IDOC, Bougie was previously convicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, with the sentence “scheduled to be satisfied on June 30, 2027.”

Anyone with information regarding Bougie or his whereabouts is urged to call 911.