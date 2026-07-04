Injured hiker rescued from the Marshal Lake area

CUSTER COUNTY — An injured hiker was rescued near Stanley in a joint operation between Custer County Search and Rescue and the Idaho National Guard.

The Custer County Sheriff said that on Friday, July 3, at 1:23 p.m., Custer County Dispatch received a 911 call for an injured hiker in the Marshal Lake area.

Working together, the Custer County Search and Rescue and Idaho National Guard rescued the hiker. The male hiker was transported by Life Flight for medical evaluation.

"We appreciate the continuing cooperation of these valuable air resources to quickly respond and make backcountry rescues as efficient as possible," the Custer County Sheriff said.