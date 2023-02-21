Watch Now
News

Actions

Initial Point Gallery to feature local artist Mark Shawver

Mark Shawver "Yesterday and Today" artwork
Lynzsea Williams
Mark Shawver "Yesterday and Today" artwork
Posted at 5:26 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 19:26:52-05

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Local artist Mark Shawver has created a collection of original artwork depicting the Boise of yesterday with the Boise of today, based on photos from the Idaho Historical Society.

Idaho News 6 had the chance to see his work first hand in his home in Eagle. When asked why he took on this project, Shawver said "It is out of respect to history, an homage to the State of Idaho."

Mark Shawver "Yesterday and Today" artwork

After a successful career in graphic design, Shawver dedicated himself to developing as a professional artist.

The gallery show "Yesterday and Today" will celebrate with an opening reception on March 7, from 4:30p-7:00p, that is free and open to the public at the Initial Point Gallery in Meridian. The exhibit will continue to be featured in the Initial Point Gallery in Meridian March 6-31.

All of Shawver's work is acrylic on canvas, and most all of his pieces will be available for purchase.

Mark Shawver "Yesterday and Today" artwork

For more information, please visit the Meridian Arts Council website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light