Initial Point Gallery to feature local artist Mark Shawver

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Local artist Mark Shawver has created a collection of original artwork depicting the Boise of yesterday with the Boise of today, based on photos from the Idaho Historical Society.

Idaho News 6 had the chance to see his work first hand in his home in Eagle. When asked why he took on this project, Shawver said "It is out of respect to history, an homage to the State of Idaho."

Lynzsea Williams

After a successful career in graphic design, Shawver dedicated himself to developing as a professional artist.

The gallery show "Yesterday and Today" will celebrate with an opening reception on March 7, from 4:30p-7:00p, that is free and open to the public at the Initial Point Gallery in Meridian. The exhibit will continue to be featured in the Initial Point Gallery in Meridian March 6-31.

All of Shawver's work is acrylic on canvas, and most all of his pieces will be available for purchase.

Lynzsea Williams

For more information, please visit the Meridian Arts Council website.