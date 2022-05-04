Infill project could add 40 homes to east Boise off Warm Springs

BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

A project would add 40 new houses in east Boise, adjacent to the existing East Valley neighborhood.

The properties are currently owned separately by Keith M. Braun of Boise, and Dick Creechley. The Braun property is currently listed as pending sale by Boise firm Ralens Realty.

The applicant, Gravitas Real Estate Holdings LLC, submitted plans with the City of Boise last week.

Gravitas Real Estate Holdings LLC





“Our client intends to construct 40 single-family attached townhomes comprised entirely of three-bedroom units,” Nicolette Womack with Kimley-Horn wrote in an application letter. “The project includes a combination of alley, rear and front-loaded attached townhomes, organized in two-unit and three-unit buildings. The buildings include a variety of materials, architectural design elements, fenestration, and varied rooflines to address the street.”

The townhomes would be configured in sets of two-plexes and tri-plexes. They range in size from 1,580 to 1,630 square feet per unit.

The site backs up to Warm Springs Ave., but after preliminary consultation with the city and ACHD, the developer made primary access to the development from a stub road in the neighboring East Valley subdivision. City policy looks to limit the number of access points on arterial roads like Warm Springs.

Kimley-Horn



Site plan for Atwell Place in Boise. Via Kimley-Horn





The existing billboard and other buildings on the properties would be removed to make way for the homes.

To move forward, the project would need a host of actions from the city, including annexation, rezoning, a planned unit development agreement, a setback variance along Warm Springs, and design review.

Hearing dates have not yet been set.