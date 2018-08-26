Indian Food Festival supports Indian women in need

Boise, ID - Saturday's Indian Food Festival at Julia Davis Park featured more than just delicious curries and naan.

Lead by the Association of India's Development (AID), volunteers gathered to sell saris, skirts, and dresses, in hopes of raising money for female victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in India.

"There's a huge sense of gratitude that I feel that I'm able to do more for them," said Aparna Limay, President of the Boise chapter of AID. "Because the more stories I learn about-- the more I learn about their stories-- the more I feel like they can do so much more if we're able to empower them. And that really is what makes me happy and keeps me going."

Limay tells us more than 700 people attended the event Saturday for food, Bollywood music, and to support AID Jivika Livelihood program, the nonprofit organization that helps Indian people in need.

For more information and to learn how you can get involved, visit AID's Facebook group.