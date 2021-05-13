India COVID-19 variant found in Ada County resident

The India COVID-19 variant was found in an Ada County resident who was sick with the virus in April.

Central District Health announced a man in his 30s, who reported recently traveling internationally, was confirmed to have the variant when he was infected in April. CDH says the variant has not been detected in wastewater from Boise, Eagle and Garden City.

CDH says the variants show a continued need for safety measures as variants become more common.

"Our epidemiology team continues to perform case investigations and monitor close contacts to identify illness clusters and sources of transmission," said Lindsay Haskell, Central District Health epidemiologist in a statement. "Following known safety and prevention measures, including getting vaccinated is the best way to keep yourself and the community healthy."

A total of 139 "variants of concern" have been confirmed in CDH's four-county jurisdiction:

