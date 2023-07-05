Increase in number of responses from Boise firefighters during 2023 July 4 festivities

BOISE, Idaho — Boise officials report that responses from Firefighters increased in 2023.

Though the final count is still in the works, the Boise Fire Department has reported that crews responded to 117 emergency calls on July 4 (until 8am July 5). That's up from 99 calls in 2022.

Of the 117, 25 of the calls were fire related.

Meridian reported responding to three vegetation fires and two dumpster fires in the same time frame.

Nampa responded to 22 fires over the weekend, mostly grass and vegetation fires and seven dumpster fires.

Caldwell reported responding to 67 EMS calls, 20 being fires. Though most resulted in no structural damage nor personal injuries, one in the early morning hours on July 5, believed to be caused by fireworks, destroyed a motorhome, a shed, and a car, caused heavy damage to the home, and though no humans were injured, claimed the life of a dog.

Twin Falls reported responding to a dozen fire-related calls, including three structure fires.

Many of the fires attributed to fireworks are believed to start because people do not properly extinguish items before disposing of them.

Remember: submerging leftover materials in water before disposal is recommended to assist in preventing fires.