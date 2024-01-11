Elmore County Courthouse bomb threat has been cleared; no threat to the public

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID — On Thursday morning, a handwritten note was found on the front door of the Elmore County Courthouse, alluding to a potential bomb inside the building.

Police quickly evacuated the courthouse and surrounding buildings. Hacker Middle School, Bennett Mountain High School, and nearby businesses were locked down. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Mountain Home Air Force Base and Idaho State Police were called to assist with the situation.

Police investigated the scene and resolved the situation quickly.

Some county offices will remain closed for the rest of the day.

For any inquiries, you can contact the Elmore County Dispatch at 208-587-2100.

