Increased DUI patrols throughout St. Patrick's Day weekend

TREASURE VALLEY — The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force will conduct emphasized DUI enforcement throughout St. Patrick's Day weekend to protect roads against impaired drivers.

St. Patrick's Day is historically one of the most dangerous holidays on the roadways, police say.

Officials warn that impaired driving is not limited to just alcohol, and Drug Recognition Experts from multiple agencies are assigned to the Task Force and respond when drivers show signs of drug impairment.

During their most recent enforcement, over Super Bowl weekend, the Task Force arrested 38 impaired drivers. Two drivers were arrested for drug-related DUIs.

Police urge drivers to never drive intoxicated and call for a sober ride.

“With each operation, we hope to see the numbers go down, but unfortunately, they aren’t,” Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandon Rowley said. “When you drive impaired, you are putting lives at risk. There is absolutely no excuse not to have a sober ride.”