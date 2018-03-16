Increased Boise Police patrols at East Jr. High today following threat

BOISE, ID - Boise Police officers will have what officials are calling “increased patrols” around East Junior High today -– following a vague written threat that was found in a restroom Thursday.

Following the discovery of the threat, East Junior High School Principal David Greene sent out the following notice to parents and guardians:

Dear East Jr. High Staff and Parent/Guardian:

We want to notify you that we are investigating threatening graffiti found in one of our boys’ restrooms. In addition to our school administration, Boise Police officers, Boise School District’s Safety and Security Specialist and District Administrators have examined the graffiti and determined it to be of no immediate concern. It is vague and contains no credible evidence to substantiate the threat. However, as you know, we take all such matters seriously. Law enforcement is at the school today, and East will have increased police patrols tomorrow.

Our school administration and Boise Police will continue to investigate. When we find the student or students who created this graffiti, they will be given appropriate legal and school consequences.

You can help us. Should you have any information that could help identify the person or persons responsible for this graffiti, please call Boise Police at 208-343-COPS.

We want you to know that the safety and security of each and every student and staff member is always our first priority. The Boise School District’s policies and procedures help us to accomplish this important priority.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me or any of the members of my administrative team.

Sincerely,

David Greene

Principal

East Junior High School



