Increase in housing prices leads to more pets re-homed

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Rent increases caused by growth in the Treasure Valley and the pandemic is resulting in more pets being re-homed through the Idaho Humane Society.

Kristine Schellhaas, the communications manager for the Idaho Humane society says over the last few years, the animals making their way to the shelter are because of people moving out of state where they can't bring their pets, moving in with a family member whose animals don't get along with theirs, or increased rent forcing them to move.

"A lot of people have been having difficulties finding rent that takes pets. They've even done pet rent where there's a $100-300 fee tacked on each month to have pets in a rental home," She said.

The Idaho Humane Society has resources for anyone who may need some help to keep their pet.

There is a pet food pantry at the Humane Society's Dorman Campus, located at 4775 W Dorman Street, Boise, Idaho 83709, which supplies food for homebound seniors and pet owners facing economic hardship.

"If you need medical care, we have a number of grant programs, payment plans and different programs for those needing financial help to keep their pets at home," Schellhaas said.

For more information or to see if you qualify, click here.