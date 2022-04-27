In-N-Out could build another site, this time at Boise Towne Square

BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

In-N-Out Burger, the California chain of fast food drive-thrus, could build a location at Boise Towne Square, according to a filing with the City of Boise.

The chain held a pre-application meeting with the City of Boise earlier this month. It said it could apply to build a 3,885 square foot restaurant with seating for 74 people inside, and another 20 on an outdoor patio.

The restaurant would go up on the site of a vacant Pier 1 Imports at the mall. The home goods retail store closed in 2020, and the retail building has sat empty. A site plan provided to the City of Boise shows the new restaurant would replace the existing building, which dates to 1987.

In-N-Out plans to hold a neighborhood meeting, as the Idaho Statesman first reported. That’s the first step before a formal application can be filed.

IN-N-OUT BOISE PLAN

In-N-Out typically does a high volume of drive-thru traffic, though, and would include a queue lane for about 30 cars.

“Onsite vehicle circulation is excellent, with no “dead-end” parking aisles, and includes driveway access to the Boise Towne Square Mall ring road,” In-N-Out wrote in an application letter. “In addition, standard store operating procedure dictates that as soon as the drive-through queue reaches the 8th or 9th car (where the menu board/order speaker is located) In-N-Out Associates are deployed outside to take orders using handheld ordering tablets. The use of these tablets puts orders into the kitchen faster than ordering at the menu board…”

An application could come ten days after the meeting is held. In-N-Out Burger Boise will need a conditional use permit from the City of Boise to open.

In-N-Out said if the restaurant is approved, it would take six months to build.

As BoiseDev first reported last month, the company also is looking to add a restaurant at the Village at Meridian.

