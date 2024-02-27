Immunization opt-out bill to be heard on the house floor

IDAHO — A bill to be heard on the house floor would require school officials to notify parents about their right to opt their children out of vaccinations.

While parents can already opt out for religious or other reasons, House Bill 438 would require parents to be notified.

The bill is scheduled for a 3rd reading in the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday. If passed, it will move to the Senate.

Meanwhile, a separate bill extends opt-out opportunities for students 18 and older.

House Bill 597 allows majority-age students to opt out of immunization requirements in high school and higher learning if a signed statement citing their objects is submitted to school officials.

That bill is still in committee.