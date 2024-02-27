Watch Now
News

Actions

Immunization opt-out bill to be heard on the house floor

1 in 3 parents don't plan on their kids getting a flu shot this year, poll finds
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
1 in 3 parents don't plan on their kids getting a flu shot this year, poll finds
Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 12:17:42-05

IDAHO — A bill to be heard on the house floor would require school officials to notify parents about their right to opt their children out of vaccinations.

While parents can already opt out for religious or other reasons, House Bill 438 would require parents to be notified.

The bill is scheduled for a 3rd reading in the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday. If passed, it will move to the Senate.

Meanwhile, a separate bill extends opt-out opportunities for students 18 and older.

House Bill 597 allows majority-age students to opt out of immunization requirements in high school and higher learning if a signed statement citing their objects is submitted to school officials.

That bill is still in committee.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights