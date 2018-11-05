Immigration advocates rally in "emergency press conference" at Boise City Hall

As Central American migrants make journeys by the thousands for the U.S.-Mexico border, the current administration continues to resist the asylum they're seeking.

"We're not letting these people invade our country," said President Donald Trump.

But these Idahoans, who held what they called an "emergency press conference" on the steps of Boise City Hall, believe those migrants should be greeted with something else.

"In order to be human beings we have to be humane," said Max Shue, organizer and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. He added, "The United States-- unfortunately-- has played an outsize role in destabilizing certain regions and creating migrants and refugees, and our response needs to be that we should welcome them," he said.

President Trump's recent announcement to seek an end to birthright citizenship is also a topic firing up these advocates.

"Historically the United States has not really had a lot of concern for legality or constitutionality when the public will is present to oppress or dehumanize people on the basis of race or ethnicity," said Melissa Morales, a speaker at the Immigration rally.

And while many conservatives say undocumented immigrants shouldn't get to benefit from taxpayer's money, Shue says they help our economy.

"They perform jobs that many people are unwilling to do," said Shue.

Another claim made was that recent hate crimes in America are a result of the current administration's policies and rhetoric.

"When you look at the course of human history, we're hitting a lot of points along timelines for genocide that have been hit before," said Morales.

And although no protestors showed up to dispute their claims, the 20 rally attendees expressed concern that there's danger ahead for refugees if more troops are sent to the borders.

"Last week I called up the United States Military. We're not playing games folks," said President Trump.