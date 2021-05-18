'I'm proud of my career': Boise Police Officer Kevin Holtry honored in private retirement ceremony

A veteran Boise Police officer and local hero hung up his badge.

Boise Police's Cpl. Kevin Holtry celebrated his retirement at a private ceremony with friends and family Monday.

"There was never a day that I didn't put on the uniform that I wasn't proud t be a cop," Holtry said. "Today is the last time I will ever wear it so it's weird but for the most part, I'm proud of my career. I am proud of what I did for my community. I have no regrets whatsoever."

Holtry's connections to Idaho run deep.

He was born in Nampa and played football at Meridian high before he served in the Army to help pay for his education at Boise State University. But after years serving on the force, his life changed in an instant.

In November of 2016, Holtry and other special operations unit officers were chasing a fugitive on the Boise bench when that man opened fire. Holtry was hit five times and a police K-9 was fatally wounded.

After months of treatment in a specialized facility in Colorado, Holtry returned home in a wheelchair. Because of his injuries sustained in the incident, most of the feeling below his waist, will never come back.

The community supported Holtry through his recovery, even helping raise money for a special adaptive Harley Davidson so he could enjoy riding again.

The Boise Police Department awarded Holtry the medal of honor for his bravery and sacrifice in service.