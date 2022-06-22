IHS: Dog dies after being locked inside hot car in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A dog died after being locked inside a hot vehicle in Meridian on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Humane Society.

Officials with the Idaho Humane Society said the outdoor temperature was 84 degrees, and that the vehicle was parked in the sun with the windows cracked. When a IHS officer arrived on scene, the vehicle was registered at 147 degrees inside with the door open.

The owner was cited for neglect and cruelty and will face prosecution, according to IHS.

The Idaho Humane Society urges that these types of deaths are preventable and reminds pet owners to look before you lock.

If you see a child or adult in distress, call 911. If you see an animal in distress, call Animal Care and Control at (208) 343-3166.