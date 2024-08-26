"If You Give A Child A Book" supports young readers in Idaho

"If you give a child a book..." How would you finish this sentence?

At KIVI, we believe giving children books can take them new places, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers. Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.

The campaign helps local students build home libraries and fill them with books they have chosen themselves, reinforcing the work of local teachers by engaging kids in their own education.

It takes just $6 to provide students with a book of their choice. You can donate to support them on their reading journey by donating at kivitv.com/giveabook.