IDOC suspends execution of death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto

Jessie L. Bonner/AP
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2011, file photo, shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise, Idaho. An Idaho judge ruled that Idaho's governor doesn't have the power to veto a clemency recommendation by the state's parole board for a terminally ill man who was expected to be executed this year. The ruling from 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, said Gerald Pizzuto Jr.'s death sentence is illegal, and so the court will not issue a death warrant, a required step before an execution may occur. Gov. Brad Little's office vowed to appeal. Pizzuto Jr. was sentenced to death following his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta and Delbert Herndon at a remote Idaho County cabin.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 30, 2022
IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Correction is suspending preparations for the execution of inmate Gerald Pizzuto.

Pizzuto was scheduled for execution on December 15th.

In a statement released Wednesday, IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said he does not think the state will be able to secure the chemicals necessary to carry out the execution, and said he believed the death warrant should be allowed to expire.

This is the fourth time Pizzuto will bypass a death warrant, including the second this year.

“While our efforts to secure chemicals remain ongoing, I have no reason to believe our status will change prior to the scheduled execution on December 15, 2022,” Director Tewalt said.

Pizzuto was convicted of murdering two Idahoans at a remote Idaho county cabin in 1985. Last week, Pizzuto, who is confined to a wheelchair with terminal bladder cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, asked a federal court to block the execution.

Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho's death row.

