IDOC: Idaho State Correctional Institution resident apparently beaten to death

KUNA, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction has reported an apparent beating death of a resident of the Idaho State Correctional Institution, according to a press release from IDOC.

The press release says IDOC security staff responded to what they called an "altercation" in an ISCI housing unit of the South Boise Correctional Complex 2:25 a.m. Saturday, and found 57-year-old Gerald B. Cummings Jr. unresponsive with injuries consistent with a beating.

IDOC says staff initiated lifesaving measures and called 911. Ada County Paramedics responded, consulted a physician and declared Cummings dead at 3:38 a.m.

The press release says IDOC has asked the Ada County Sheriff's Office to investigate the apparent beating, and the Sheriff's Office will serve as the lead agency investigating Cummings' death. IDOC says they request the assistance from the Sheriff's Office for all suspicious deaths in the South Boise Correctional Complex.