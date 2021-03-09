Idaho's vaccine rollout speeds up but some providers are struggling to fill appointments

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) held a weekly media briefing Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine status in Idaho.

The vaccine rollout is speeding up in Idaho as the state is receiving over 45,000 doses a week. Due to the supply and not as much demand, the state is moving up the date for people in group 2.3 — almost two weeks ahead of the estimated timeline.

As Idaho approaches the one-year mark of its first COVID-19 case, over 166,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated, according to IDHW. Since the state launched the new pre-registration system, about 45,000 people have signed up for the vaccine waitlist.

“This is a brand new tool and it is working well. We have also received some excellent feedback on ways we can make the tool even better,” IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said.

While there is still a demand for vaccine doses, and over 55% of those ages 65 and older have gotten the first dose. But Jeppesen said the demand has started to decline. The state will release guidance for vaccine providers who might be struggling to fill appointments later this week.

“This has resulted in some vaccine providers struggling to fill their available appointments. As a result, most of the seven public health districts have already or will this week, open up Group 2.3, ahead of the previously announced March 15 date,” Jeppesen said.

People over the age of 65, front-line essential workers, homeless shelter residents, and more can currently get a vaccine. Based on supply availability, it's estimated Group 3 will be eligible sooner than expected.

"Group 3 will be an age-based approach with an emphasis on people with medical conditions for the centers of disease control and prevention as well as people with disabilities,” IDHW Administrator of Public Health Elke Shaw-Tulloch said.

You can see the new schedule for COVID-19 vaccines from the state here.

Gov. Brad Little provided introductory remarks to reflect on the upcoming one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Idaho. Little released the following statement ahead of the anniversary: