More Idahoans to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 12

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) held a weekly media briefing Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine status in Idaho. More than half a million vaccines have been administered across the state, making more Idahoans now fully vaccinated than diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.

Idahoans 55-64 with at least one medical condition are eligible now, and those in that age range without a medical condition can make appointments starting Monday, March 22. The state is moving quickly through to the next priority group which will be broken down only by age and medical condition.

Starting April 12, those 16-44 with a medical condition that could put them at higher risk for severe infection will become eligible. Then, the general public, ages 16-44 will be eligible on April 26.

"So, this means that before May 1, all Idahoans will be eligible for vaccines,” Administrator of Public Health Elke Shaw-Tulloch said.

The number of vaccines allocated to Idaho continues to increase with the state now receiving more than 50,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week. Idaho health officials say the production of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is unpredictable and hard to track, but they are expecting nearly 2,500 doses when available.

CDC data is also showing Idaho is doing well with administering second doses.

“93.1% of Idahoans who had the first dose received their second dose within the recommended time frame. That is well above the national average 88% and that puts Idaho in the top ten best states in the country for second doses occurring at the right time,” Jeppesen said.

More than 60% of those 65 and older have received at least one shot. IDHW also wants to remind the community this is not time to let your guard down when it comes to following COVID-19 safety protocols.

With spring break around the corner, they still advise social distancing, wearing your mask and get vaccinated when eligible. IDHW also encourages Idahoans to get pre-registered for their vaccine appointments using the state's system, but make sure to not double book appointments.