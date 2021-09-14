IDHW to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 2:30

COVID-19 cases are starting to mirror what we saw last winter with consecutive days of more than 1,000 positive cases in a single day across the state.

Monday, Idaho saw over 1,400 new cases and 13 new deaths from COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare as of Friday, the three counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates are Lewis County, Clearwater County and Washington County.

There have been 552 deaths in Ada County alone from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and health officials have been warning the community that hospitals in the Treasure Valley are nearing activation of Crisis Standards of Care, which would impact who gets care when visiting the emergency room.

Tuesday, the Department of Health and Welfare is holding its weekly media briefing to provide updates for the community on COVID-19. You can watch here.