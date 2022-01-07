Watch
IDHW: State PCR test positivity rates double, highest of pandemic

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
COVID-19
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 19:41:44-05

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports COVID-19 PCR test positivity rates doubled the week after Christmas, the largest increase in percent positivity since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity rates increased by 98.9% to 17.1%, according to IDHW. The department's target is a test positivity rate of 5% or lower.

The state reported 1,765 new cases Thursday, along with 31 new deaths. According to IDHW's COVID-19 Dashboard, 88% of Idaho's COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks of December were the omicron variant.

