IDHW: State PCR test positivity rates double, highest of pandemic

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports COVID-19 PCR test positivity rates doubled the week after Christmas, the largest increase in percent positivity since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity rates increased by 98.9% to 17.1%, according to IDHW. The department's target is a test positivity rate of 5% or lower.

Statewide PCR percent positivity basically doubled the week after Christmas (increasing 98.9%) to 17.1% This is the biggest increase in percent positivity in one week during the entire pandemic. Details under the Laboratory Testing tab at https://t.co/rfk8AiWPKE — DHW (@IDHW) January 7, 2022

The state reported 1,765 new cases Thursday, along with 31 new deaths. According to IDHW's COVID-19 Dashboard, 88% of Idaho's COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks of December were the omicron variant.