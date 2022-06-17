IDHW: Rabid bat found in Bannock County, officials urge people to be cautious around bats

The first rabid bat of the season was found in Bannock County, exposing one man and several pets.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the first rabid bat Friday and announced a man, his dog and several cats were possibly exposed to rabies by the bat.

“Rabies is a fatal viral illness if not treated with proper medical management early after exposure. An Idaho man died last year after being exposed to a rabid bat,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “People should call their healthcare providers promptly if they believe they may have been bitten or scratched by a bat to discuss the need for post-exposure shots, which are extremely effective in preventing rabies.”

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to rabies or their pets have been exposed should contact a healthcare provider, according to IDHW. Bats are the only known natural reservoir of rabies in Idaho and should be avoided in general, according to IDHW. Most bat encounters come from pets bringing them into the home or bats entering houses through open doors and windows. If you are unsure of contact with a bat, contact your healthcare provider.

Public health officials recommend taking the following precautions: