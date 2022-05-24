IDHW: No reported cases of monkeypox in Idaho

There are no suspected cases of monkeypox that have been reported in Idaho as of noon Monday, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Neighboring states Utah and Washington both have recorded presumptive cases of monkeypox this week.

According to a release from the Salt Lake County Health Department, the two adults became symptomatic after traveling internationally earlier in the month. The residents had gone to the doctor Friday complaining about flu-like symptoms.

In Washington, the case is in an adult male, according to the Seattle and King Public Health Department. The man traveled to a country that also reported cases of monkeypox recently, according to a press release.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states the risk to the general public is low.

Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes or lesions, fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. People who may have symptoms of monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider for a risk assessment.

The virus is typically spread from contact with another person, animal or material contaminated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Human-to-human transmission is often through respiratory droplets, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox is not typically reported in the U.S. but several clusters of the virus have been reported in North America and Europe.