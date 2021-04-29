IDHW: New COVID-19 vaccine clinic funding options available

New funding for COVID-19 vaccine clinics helping underserved communities is now available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The department announced $9 million is available on a first come, first serve basis for clinics looking to establish mobile, off-site, walk-in and special COVID-19 vaccine clinics for underserved populations.

“The safe and efficient administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho is our No. 1 priority. DHW is actively working to make sure there are no resource barriers for providers in performing this critical role, especially to underserved populations and rural communities,” said Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch in a statement. “It’s critical to make it as easy as possible for Idahoans 16 and older to choose to get vaccinated. This grant funding is an effort to provide vaccination opportunities to people where they work, play, and live their lives.”

The money can be used for any COVID-19 vaccine services being provided outside of usual, appointment based clinics, according to a news release from IDHW. The department lists examples including pop-up, door-to-door and in-home vaccination efforts, among others. There will be an initial funding cap of $500,000 per applicant, according to IDHW.

Those eligible include groups currently enrolled as an Idaho COVID-19 provider or partner with an enrolled provider.