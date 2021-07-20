IDHW: Idaho’s COVID-19 numbers have taken a turn for the worst

“The pandemic of those unvaccinated” is how Department of Health Welfare (DHW) Director Dave Jeppesen describes the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across Idaho.

Jeppesen says in the last few weeks, Idaho’s COVID-19 numbers have taken a turn for the worst as cases are starting to rise. The statewide 7 days moving average of cases per 100,000 has gone from 3.3 on July 5 to 8.2 on July 19.

DHW's COVID-19 vaccine appointment tool allows users to find a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic, identify a walk-in location or pharmacy, and schedule an appointment online or by phone: https://t.co/1vOPw3iUzy — DHW (@IDHW) July 19, 2021

The state’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate has gone 2.8% four weeks ago to 4.3%.

“Most concerning is the number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital has been increasing since July 1st and the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has double since early July,” Jeppesen said. “These trends are very concerning particularly as we look forward to the fall with the return of the flu season and people returning to more indoor activities.”

Among the first strain of the virus is also the newer Delta variant - which DHW says is in Idaho.

State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn says Idaho has detected 26 new cases of the Delta variant in addition to the 9 cases that were previously reported.

IDHW

According to DHW the vast majority of people coming down with COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated.

Over 600,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated, and doses are readily available for those who want it. Click here for more information.