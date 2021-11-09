IDHW: First confirmed COVID-19 child death reported in Idaho

Idaho health officials are reporting the state's first COVID-19 death of a child.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Southwest District Health reports the child was an infant and died in October. No further details will be released to protect the family of the child, IDHW announced.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health, said in a statement. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”

IDHW reports around 900 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among children. The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for parents and prospective parents and is available for those as young as 5 years old now.

"We were saddened to hear of the loss of one our newest community members. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time," Nikole Zogg, SWDH director, said in a statement.