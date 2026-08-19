IDFG stocks hundreds of sockeye in Redfish and Petit Lake

Idaho Fish and Game reported that hundreds of sockeye have been stocked in Redfish and Petit Lake.

According to IDFG officials, around 800 adult Snake River sockeye salmon returned to Oregon's Bonneville Hatchery and have since been transported and released into the two Sawtooth Mountain lakes.

"These fish are back in the Sawtooth Basin to spawn the next generation—with the hope to one day have a strong, stable returning population," IDFG said.

In a Facebook post, IDFG thanked its fisheries staff, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Nez Perce Tribe.