IDFG sees an uptick in littering, vandalism at water access sites

Idaho Fish and Game is issuing some guidelines to help keep popular recreation sites clean as people head out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

Officials say that in recent years, IDFG and other public access providers have seen an uptick in littering, vandalism and general misuse. This activity "drains limited staff resources and funding," IDFG says.

IDFG warns that most sites charge no fees; however, if misuse continues, the department says they may have to propose fees for access site use.

Here are some guidelines to keep things running smoothly:

Quick in/quick out

IDFG says that if you prepare your craft before you approach the ramp or launch, getting on the water can go much faster.

Officials say that most ramps have areas designated for parking to prepare for launch or to tie down your boat and get it ready for travel.

Be patient and courteous

Patience is key. IDFG warns that the public should expect congestion at boating access sites during peak seasons and times, especially weekends and holidays.

"Yes, congestion can be frustrating, and people may do dumb things, but take a breath and roll with it," IDFG said.

Avoid recreating at launch sites

Officials recommend you give ample space to boaters if you're not launching or retrieving.

Finding other places to eat, swim or enjoy other water spots can help keep ramp traffic running smoother.

Don't illegally camp at access sites

IDFG warns that most fishing and boating access sites do not allow camping. However, if the area does, officials say to comply with posted stay limits.

Pack in/pack out

Officials urge the public to haul trash home as most access sites do not offer trash removal. Additionally, IDFG notes that outhouses are not trash sites.

Take pride in 'your' public access sites

Littering, vandalizing and misusing access sites can present challenges for IDFG staff and other recreators.

IDFG asks that the public report illegal activities happening at public access sites. This doesn't mean to confront the violators, but to get a physical description of the individual(s), note vehicle make and license plate numbers and report it to the local Sheriff's Office.