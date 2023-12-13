IDF warns of holiday scam

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Finance (IDF) is urging consumers to think before you click. Fake websites, designed to mimic legitimate companies, are becoming more common.

In the most recent case, IDF learned of phony sites pretending to be 'Ace Cash Express', a real, Idaho licensed lender. Regulators took down the fake sites, but they expect more to pop up.

A few tips to avoid such scams:

